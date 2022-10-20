Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – BCHC is pleased to welcome new specialists from Cedar Valley Medical Center to the BCHC Specialty Clinics who provide care in audiology, nephrology, and orthopedic services. The BCHC Specialty Clinics in Independence and Oelwein serve patients with over 20 local specialty clinics from 40 visiting specialists.

Taylor Schaul, Au.D, Audiology

Trending Food Videos