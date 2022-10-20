INDEPENDENCE – BCHC is pleased to welcome new specialists from Cedar Valley Medical Center to the BCHC Specialty Clinics who provide care in audiology, nephrology, and orthopedic services. The BCHC Specialty Clinics in Independence and Oelwein serve patients with over 20 local specialty clinics from 40 visiting specialists.
Taylor Schaul, Au.D, Audiology
Visiting from Cedar Valley Center for Hearing, Schaul received her doctorate in audiology from Illinois State University. Specializing in hearing loss and hearing aid services, Schaul visits the BCHC Specialty Clinic in Independence each Friday. To schedule, please call 319-888-8044.
Ann Bock, ARNP, Nephrology
Visiting from Cedar Valley Nephrology, Bock received her MSN from Chamberlain University. Certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Program, Bock specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the kidney. Bock visits BCHC on the 2nd and 4th Friday of each month alongside her colleague, Dr. Vinay Kantamneni. To schedule an appointment, please call 319-332-0950.
Amber Toenyes, PA-C, Orthopedics
Visiting from Cedar Valley OrthoAgility Center, Toenyes received her MPAS from the University of Dubuque. Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Toenyes visits BCHC every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday alongside her colleague, Dr. Benjamin Torrez who visits BCHC on the 1st, 3rd, and 4th Wednesday of each month. To schedule an appointment, please call 319-859-8139.
To view all clinical specialties and visiting providers, please visit BCHealth.org. To stay up to date with the latest news and announcements from BCHC, follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook.