OSHA Winter Work Hazards.jpg

When major winter storming targeting the Midwest with heavy snow, frigid temperatures and freezing rain, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) calls on area employers to protect workers — especially those working outdoors — from the dangers of cold stress.

Cold temperatures and increased wind speed (wind chill) cause heat to leave the body more quickly, putting workers at risk of cold stress. Anyone working in the cold may be at risk, such as workers in freezers, outdoor agriculture and construction.

