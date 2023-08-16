INDEPENDENCE – With low river levels there have been concerns for kayakers, canoers, tubers, and anyone else enjoying the Wapsipinicon.
Personal safety
According to Michael Maas, Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist and river trip leader, the number one safety tip is to wear a life jacket.
“I see numerous people either don’t have their jacket on at all or have it on but not fastened,” said Maas. “I know that sometimes life jackets are uncomfortable however I think the alternative is much more uncomfortable. If you bought kayaks or canoes, I am guessing you will be using them often so buy life jackets that you will WEAR. Also, if you have prescription glasses be sure to wear a glasses strap. It is never fun to lose your glasses while you are out paddling.”
Water Hazards
Maas also suggests keeping a constant look out for hazards.
“If you are out kayaking with low water levels it is always important to have your head on a swivel,” he said. “Always paying attention to where the riffles are at because that means that the water is usually just going over some rocks and is really shallow. If water levels are too low, then you will be getting in and out of the boat often.
“When the water is so low the ‘sweepers’ and ‘strainers’ are not nearly as large of a hazard as when the water is at normal level or above. A strainer is a tree that is mostly underwater, and you can’t really see too much above the water. A sweeper is a tree that is above the water and is hanging over the river and it can sweep you out of your boat.”