BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is looking for Commissioner Candidates.
Commissioners may come from all walks of life; all you need is an interest in protecting our natural resources. If you are qualified to vote in a general election, you are eligible to be a candidate for election to the board of the Buchanan Soil and Water Conservation District. You must reside in Buchanan County. Up to two commissioners may reside in any one township. All townships are open with the EXCEPTION of Byron; Fremont; and Middlefield. Five commissioners are elected at general elections on a nonpartisan basis for staggered four-year terms. There will be 2 terms culminating the end of this year.
As a commissioner, you’ll help decide the direction of soil and water conservation programs in the county and have the opportunity to influence state and national conservation programs. Your involvement will include activities such as soil loss complaints, establishing acceptable soil loss limits, publishing an annual report, approving soil conservation plans, and assisting in the management of district funds and personnel.
You are reimbursed for expenses and protected from personal liability. Commissioners are expected to take part in regular monthly meetings, become knowledgeable of the SWCD laws and programs, develop and carry out soil and water resource conservation plans, and help direct financial incentives programs.
Nominating petitions can be picked up from the District office at 503 17th Street SE, Independence, Iowa or the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office. The next general election is Tuesday, November 8. Nomination papers need to be signed by 25 electors and filed with the Buchanan County Auditor, Independence, Iowa, by 4:30 p.m. on August 31, 2022.
Questions regarding becoming a commissioner may be directed to Buchanan County SWCD at 319 334 4105, ext. 3.