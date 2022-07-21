Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is looking for Commissioner Candidates.

Commissioners may come from all walks of life; all you need is an interest in protecting our natural resources. If you are qualified to vote in a general election, you are eligible to be a candidate for election to the board of the Buchanan Soil and Water Conservation District. You must reside in Buchanan County. Up to two commissioners may reside in any one township. All townships are open with the EXCEPTION of Byron; Fremont; and Middlefield. Five commissioners are elected at general elections on a nonpartisan basis for staggered four-year terms. There will be 2 terms culminating the end of this year.

