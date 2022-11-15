Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Salvation Army

This year’s Buchanan County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is officially beginning on November 16 at Fareway and November 18 at Walmart. We thank those who so generously gave their time to ring the bell last year and ask that you consider volunteering again this year. We are thankful for the merchants who allow counter Kettles to be placed in their business. Please consider dropping your change in these small Kettles. Every cent helps those in need.

We take pride that we are an all-volunteer organization here in Buchanan County so most of the money raised is used for needs in the county.

