This year’s Buchanan County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is officially beginning on November 16 at Fareway and November 18 at Walmart. We thank those who so generously gave their time to ring the bell last year and ask that you consider volunteering again this year. We are thankful for the merchants who allow counter Kettles to be placed in their business. Please consider dropping your change in these small Kettles. Every cent helps those in need.
We take pride that we are an all-volunteer organization here in Buchanan County so most of the money raised is used for needs in the county.
Make it a fun event by singing, playing music, or wearing a costume, if you wish. We know you will find it rewarding. Invite family and friends to ring an hour or more with you. Organizations, churches, schools, and other groups are invited to come on board. You may challenge another group and we will track either total money collected or total hours given.
The success of this program can be attributed to those wonderful volunteers who brave the elements to ring the bell collecting from the generous donors. The money raised is used to assist with a variety of unmet needs throughout the year not covered by other agencies.
We only have approximately 5 weeks to raise the needed funds.
Schedule now to ring in Independence on Facebook—Buchanan County Salvation Army or call Julie at 319-327-2072.
The Buchanan County Salvation Army Committee