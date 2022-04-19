WATERLOO – Bert R. Zimpher, aka Desperado, 83, of Waterloo, Iowa died on Monday, April 11, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 until 3 p.m. on Saturday April 23 in the Community Room of the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Bert Zimpher Memorial Fund at Bank Iowa.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.