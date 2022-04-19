Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – Bert R. Zimpher, aka Desperado, 83, of Waterloo, Iowa died on Monday, April 11, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 until 3 p.m. on Saturday April 23 in the Community Room of the Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Bert Zimpher Memorial Fund at Bank Iowa.

