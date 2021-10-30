Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Beth Hagge, 81, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Wednesday afternoon, October 20, 2021, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.

Funeral Service: 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 5, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Dayton, Iowa, with Pastor Kathleen Christie officiating.

Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop and for one hour before the service at the church on Friday.

Interment: Dayton Cemetery, Dayton, Iowa.

A memorial fund has been established for Alzheimer’s Research.

Condolences may be directed to: Mike Hagge, 1005 Milstead Dr., Hiawatha, IA 52233.

Beth is survived by her three Sons: Monte (Kelly) Hagge of Keosauqua,

Michael (Rhinda) Hagge of Hiawatha &

Marty (Kim) Hagge of Little Elm, Texas;

Beth was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers: Timothy Tuel, Michael Tuel & Dale Tuel; sister: Billie (Tuel) Westphal; husband of thirty-seven years: Jay Hagge on February 24, 199 7, and more recently her loving partner; Paul Thompson.

