INDEPENDENCE – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is offering Stanford University’s 6-week Better Choices Better Health Class in Independence. The program is offered to all persons with arthritis, asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes, heart problems, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, and other chronic health conditions and their caregivers. The program is designed to work with a person’s medical care plan. It encourages self-management of fatigue, exercise, diet, and pain to help participants regain control of their lives and make daily tasks easier.
The Better Choices Better Health Class will be held from August 16 through September 20 at the Buchanan County Senior Center at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence. Weekly workshops will be held each Tuesday from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. and will provide the knowledge, confidence, and skills needed to take a more active part in managing chronic disease.