QUASQUETON- Betty J. Cooksley, 67, of Quasqueton, IA, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA.
Betty was born on October 26, 1954, in Manchester, IA the daughter of Kenneth E. and Yvonna M. (Johnston) Gericke. She grew up in Quasqueton, IA, and was a 1972 graduate of East Buchanan High School. Betty went on to work for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Independence and Oelwein, IA.
Betty is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Gericke.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. Burial will be held in the Quasqueton Cemetery in Quasqueton, IA. Visitation will be held from 10 Am until the service on Tuesday.