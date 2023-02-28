INDEPENDENCE – Betty Jean Greenwood-Wilson, 91, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Winthrop. A visitation was held from 4 until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A rosary was said at 3:45 p.m. and a Parish Vigil Service held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Betty was born on December 27, 1931, in Winthrop the daughter of Ronald E. and Fern S. (Burns) Collins. She was a 1950 graduate of the Winthrop high school and went on to study at Clark College in Dubuque and Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids. Growing up, Betty was a talented musician she attended classes in Cedar Rapids and received two diplomas from the Sherwood Music School in Chicago.
On May 9, 1953, Betty married Cedric Greenwood at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop. They made their home together in Cedar Rapids, where she worked for a few years. Together they had nine children, and moved to Independence in 1967. Cedric passed away in 1999.
On October 15, 2011, Betty married Wayne Wilson at the First United Methodist Church in Independence. They made their home together in Independence until Wayne passed away in 2017.
She was member of St. John’s Catholic Church, and the Catholic Daughters where she served as regent for many years.
She is survived by her children: Steven (Pam) Greenwood, Viroqua, Wis., David (Sherri) Greenwood, St. Petersburg, Ill., Rebecca (Richard) Kimmerle, Chino Valley, Ariz., Barbara (John) Fischels, Independence, Bill (Darlene) Greenwood, Independence, Melissa Franck, Rio Hondo, Texas, Jennifer (Phil) McAtee, Independence, and Eric (Tonya) Greenwood, Rowley; three step-sons: Gary (Barb) Gustafson, Alan (LeAnn) Gustafson, and David (Deb) Gustafson; twenty grandchildren; twenty six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; a son-in-law, Jerry Stelter, Independence; a sister, Patricia Ball, Tiffin, Iowa; two brothers-in-law: Ron Ritz, Palm Springs, Calif. and George (Jan) Seymour, Coos Bay, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald ad Fern Collins; her first husband, Cedric Greenwood; her second husband Wayne Wilson; a stepson Kevin Wilson; a daughter Susan Stelter; a son-in-law, Tom Franck; two sisters, Rosemary Schmit and Sandra Ritz; and a grandson Rick Kimmerle.
