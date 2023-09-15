CHARLES CITY – Betty Wolf, 69, of Charles City, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Osage Rehab and Health Center in Osage.
A memorial service for Betty will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, at The Bridge Church in Charles City with Pastor Rob Williams officiating with lunch to follow.
Betty Jean (Funte) Wolf, the daughter of Ray and Rosie (Parks) Funte, was born on July 15, 1954, in Charles City. She graduated from Charles City High School and then attended Area One Vocational School in Calmer to receive her LPN. She worked at 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City until her retirement. Betty was united in marriage to William “Bill” Wolf. To this union, the couple had two children: Ryan and Renita. The couple later divorced but remained close friends.
Betty was a member of The Bridge Church and cherished her friendships with her life groups. She enjoyed going out to eat and taking her dogs on walks.
Living family members include her son, Ryan Wolf; daughter, Renita (Nick) Darrah; grandchildren: Olivia, Adalynn, Henry, and Hunter Darrah; brother, Raymond Funte; many nieces and nephews; and very close friends, Kim & Merlyn Hansen and Diane Blackburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Rose Funte; two brothers, Edward and infant Freddie; Bill Wolf; and countless beloved dogs.
