QUASQUETON – Beverly Alice (Hahn) Morris was born December 5, 1947, in Iowa City, Iowa to Wayne and Roberta (Brown) Hahn.
Bev attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids and graduated with the Class of 1966. She worked at Rockwell Collins, MHI, the U.S. Post Office, Northbrook Manor Care Center, and at St. Luke’s Hospital for many years until her retirement in 2009.
Bev was united in marriage to Larry Roman and to this union was born one child. They later divorced. Bev married Marvin Morris in 1972, and they enjoyed nearly 51 years of marriage, before Marv passed just earlier this year, in February 2023.
Early in the afternoon Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Bev was reunited with her beloved husband, Marv, in heaven.
Bev loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything on this earthly world. She was a proud grandma and great-grandma, and enjoyed attending their various sporting events, musical performances, and other activities. She also loved to celebrate her grandchildren in every way, including attending their weddings, birthday parties, and baptisms.
Bev had a deep love for Jesus, was a member of the Union Protestant Church of Quasqueton and served on the Ladies Aid Committee and Church Board. Bev was also an active member of the Cedar Rock American Legion Auxiliary Unit 434, and was passionate about respecting, honoring, and remembering veterans, including her late-husband, Marv. She was always proud to display the American flag and her home was full of patriotic decor.
Bev loved playing cards with her daughters and granddaughters, and participated in a local Card Club for many years. She also liked to read and liked discussing books over the years in Book Club. Bev also enjoyed her small-town friendships and coffee group.
Bev is survived by her children Darrell (Teresa) Morris of Walker, DeWayne (Ida) Morris of Rapidan, Va., Laura (Rex) Yearous of rural Independence, and Nina (Greg) Simmons of rural Quasqueton; brother Lee (Rosemary) Hahn of Cedar Rapids; five sisters-in-law: Carol Bates of Quasqueton, Erma Lenhart of Chicago, Lorraine Morris of Independence, Kathleen Morris, of Quasqueton, and Barb Hahn of Ely, Iowa; 24 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother Robert Hahn; brothers-in-law Donald, Arnold, Harold, and Francis (Eugene) Morris; son Jeff; daughter Teresa; grandson Shawn Morris; granddaughters Ashlei Connolly and Kasey Morris; great-grandson Jasper Overmann; and great-granddaughter Annabelle Ferguson.
A memorial service to celebrate Beverly’s life will be held Saturday, August 5, at the Union Protestant Church of Quasqueton, funeral service beginning at 11 a.m., burial to follow at the Quasqueton Memorial Cemetery. Please join the Morris family for a luncheon and fellowship to share stories and memories at the Union Protestant Church of Quasqueton after the burial.
Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Rock American Legion Auxiliary Unit 434.
Reiff Family Center — Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
