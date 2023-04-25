INDEPENDENCE – Beverly M. Krum, 67 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time on April 24, at the church.
Bev was born in Independence on November 20, 1955, the daughter of Leonard August and Margaret Alfhild (Slater) Roepke. On August 11, 1974, she and William Darrell Krum were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aurora. They were later divorced.
Bev is survived by three sons; two brothers, Robert Roepke of Hazleton and John (Cindy) Krum of Urbandale; and two sisters, Joani (Daniel) Hall of Waterloo and Judy (Garry) Moore of Independence. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister in Infancy; and a granddaughter.