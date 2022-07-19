Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

We see it at the grocery store. We see it at the gas pump. We see it in our electric bills every month. Inflation is crushing Iowa families and small businesses.

This week, the Labor Department released June’s consumer price index report, showing that inflation is surging at the fastest rate in 41 years—a staggering 9.1%, beating out even the dire expectations that economists had warned ahead of time. It’s yet another data point showing that under President Biden and the Democrats, Iowans spend more and get less. Life is becoming simply unaffordable.

Tags

Trending Food Videos