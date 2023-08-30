WEST UNION – Friday, August 25, 2023: It took the Mustangs a half to heat up, but once they got going in the second half, a close game turned into all Mustangs and a 50-22 win.
The Mustangs defense tightened up in the second half and scored twice on an interception return and a fumble return for touchdowns.
“I thought our guys did a good job on Friday,” said Head Coach Justin Putz, “North Fayette Valley came out a little more spread than they have traditionally been, but our guys did a good job of adjusting and learning what they wanted to do as the game went on. It is important to be able to do that in a game, especially early in the season.”
Independence got on the board first with an 8 play, 69-yard drive that ended with a 17-yard strike from junior quarterback EJ Miller to another junior, Brady Kurt. A Campbell Schwartz extra point made it 7-0.
The TigerHawks would answer with a 9 play, 83-yard drive that culminated into a 1-yard plunge to tie the score at 7 apiece with 4:23 to play in the first.
Senior Trey Weber would break free for a 46-yard touchdown run late into the 1st quarter to give the Mustangs the lead once more with 2:45 left in the first quarter.
Another long drive by the TigerHawks lasted 15 plays and a two-yard run tied the game at 14-14 with
In the second half it was all Mustangs as it would take one play to score on a 48-yard pass from Miller to Kurt to put the Mustangs back on top 21-14.
Kurt would intercept a pass and run it back 37-yards for a touchdown on the ensuing possession to give the Mustangs a 28-14 lead midway through the 3rd quarter.
The fourth and final frame saw the Mustangs score three times, first on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Miller to senior Drew Beatty. Miller followed that up with his 4th touchdown pass of the game on a 9-yard sling to senior Brady McDonald.
Senior Josh Beatty picked up a fumble and ran it back 46-yards for the final Mustangs touchdown and with 7:25 left and the score was 50-14.
“I thought our kids played with great effort and I think our conditioning was an advantage as they appeared to be struggling with the heat more than we did,” added Coach Putz, “We have a lot of things to correct, but we also have a lot to build off of.”
Coach Putz acknowledged the play of his new quarterback and his weapons, “It was a great opening night. I thought EJ Miller, and our Wide Receivers (Kurt, McDonald, Beatty and Christian) all did a good job in the pass game.”
Putz also added that defensively junior Tate Wood and senior Zach Sidles did a good job. He also said that Campbell Schwartz was really good in the kicking game. “Hit all his PAT’s and had multiple touchbacks. We are excited for a great week or practice and to get back out there this week,” said Putz.
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 14 0 14 22 50
NFV 7 7 0 8 22
STATS:
Passing: EJ Miller JR – 19/27 273yds 4TDs
Rushing: Trey Weber SR – 10/83yds TD, EJ Miller – JR 9/36yds, Brady McDonald SR – 1/3yds, Christopher Meyer SO – 2/2yds, Drew Beatty SR – 1/4yds
Receiving: Brady Kurt JR 6/123yds 2TDs, Brady McDonald SR – 8/72yds TD, Trey Weber SR 2/19yds, Josh Beatty SR 1/32yds, Bryce Christian 1/18yds, Drew Beatty 1/9yds TD
Defense: Tate Woods 12 Tackles, Brady McDonald 8 tackles, Trey Weber 8 tackles, Cameron Roth 8 tackles, Nicholas Fettkether 6 tackles, Zach Sidles 6 tackles, Christopher Meyer 6 tackles
Interceptions: Brady Kurt TD
Fumble Recovery: Josh Beatty TD