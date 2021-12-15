JESUP – This game was a tale of two halves when Aplington-Parkersburg came to town on Friday night for a NICL Conference tilt.
The J-Hawks came out strong leading this game by 3 at the end of the first quarter and led by 4 at halftime. But the Falcons battled back in the 3rd period to cut the lead to 1 and a huge fourth quarter by the Falcons buried the J-Hawks, 48-37.
“We got off to a good start and hit some shots early,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “We were able to play at our pace early, but some of their pressure slowed us down.”
The biggest difference in the game was getting to the free throw line. Jesup was outscored 17-5 from the line.
“We didn’t do a good enough job making them work in their zone,” said Coach Conrad, “We need to have everyone to be a threat, looking to make plays. We will have more movement going forward with our zone actions.”
Senior Amanda Treptow paced the J-Hawks with 16 points and senior Jacie Lange and junior Laney Pilcher both added 9 points.
PTS RBD AST STL
Natalie O’Connor 3 1 0 0
Laney Pilcher 9 14 0 1
Alexis Larson 0 1 2 0
Amanda Treptow 16 6 3 3
Jacie Lange 9 4 0 2
Peyton Bose 0 1 0 0
Sayler Youngblut 0 2 1 0
“We have to continue to improve our defense without fouling,” added Conrad, “and getting to the line when we are on offense.”
1 2 3 4 T
A-P 13 9 10 16 48
Jesup 16 10 7 4 37
Jesup girls are now 3-2 on the season and traveled to Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-4) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. The girls will be at Union (2-2) on Friday night and will travel to MFL Mar-Mac (3-2) on Saturday.