FAYETTE – UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY – Saturday, January 14, 2023: For the second time this year, the Independence Mustangs boys basketball team traveled to Upper Iowa University to play Belle Plaine (10-5) in The Winter Classic.
The Mustangs jumped all over the Plainsmen in the second quarter, scoring 27 points and led this game at the half 41-15. There was no come-back by the opposition in this one as the Mustangs played a solid four quarters and win going away 72-42.
It was a busy Saturday for the Mustangs as the Freshman and Varsity Reserves both had wins over the Denver Cyclones in the morning. Head Coach Chad Beatty says that it was a “solid culture day”. The boys had a team meal before traveling to Upper Iowa to take on the Plainsmen.
Belle Plaine came into the game with 10 wins on the season and rebounding the ball at a high level. The Plainsmen play a unique 1-3-1 zone defense and Coach Beatty says the boys started slow, but midway through the first quarter started to click, just like the first half against Benton Community.
Indee was led by sophomore Aiden Bernard who tallied 17 points and 4 rebounds. Junior Jake Beatty added 14 points and 4 steals, while junior Tanner Michael dropped in 12 points. Another junior, Josh Beatty with a real nice game, scoring 7 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals.
“Three guys in double figures,” added Coach Beatty, “I believe we are 6-0 when we share the ball and have 3 guys are in double figures, executing offensively at a high level like that.”
The Mustangs defense had 17 steals and Coach Beatty says “that was nice to see on Saturday as the team continues to have guys jumping passing lanes and scrapping for loose balls to get their team extra possessions.”
The wider margin gave the Mustangs the ability to get reserve guys in the game like Garrett Donley and Carson Rummel. They had three – 3-pointers and 7 Rebounds off the bench.
“That’s 3 Wins in a row and I’m happy for our guys,” added Coach Beatty, “As I’ve said in the past, we are a much better team than our record and hope the guys continue to believe that.”
Belle Plaine 9 6 14 13 42
Mustangs move to 6-7 on the season and were at Marion (10-3) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. The boys will be at Solon (7-3) on Friday.