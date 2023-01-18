Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE – UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY – Saturday, January 14, 2023: For the second time this year, the Independence Mustangs boys basketball team traveled to Upper Iowa University to play Belle Plaine (10-5) in The Winter Classic.

The Mustangs jumped all over the Plainsmen in the second quarter, scoring 27 points and led this game at the half 41-15. There was no come-back by the opposition in this one as the Mustangs played a solid four quarters and win going away 72-42.

