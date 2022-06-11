GRUNDY CENTER – Tuesday, June 7, 2022: One big inning from the Spartans is all it took to take down the Class 2A, No. 11-ranked Jesup J-Hawks softball team on Tuesday night in Grundy Center.
A 5-run 5th inning was the downfall, by an otherwise good game from J-Hawk pitching.
“It was a great defensive effort,” said New Head Coach Brian Larson, “had 1 bad inning where we only walked 1 but they hit the gaps. But we buckled down and kept us in the game.”
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GC 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 5
Grundy Center (8-2) was led by pitcher Emma Beck who had 10 strikeouts against J-Hawks bats and limited them to just 6 hits, and the lack of offense wasn’t enough to offset the 5-run inning by the Spartans.
Sophomore pitcher Klair Kite was good in the circle for the J-Hawks, but it wasn’t enough as Jesup would lose 5-0. Kite went 6 innings and scattered 9 hits, striking out 3 and walking just one batter.
Senior center fielder, Amanda Treptow had a double for the J-Hawks and went 1 for 4. Junior 2nd base, Caelor Wymore also doubled and went 1 for 3. Senior Jacie Lange was 1 for 3 with a base-on-ball. Senior backstop, Alexis Larson went 1 for 3 and right fielder Laney Pilcher singled in 2 at-bats and was hit-by-pitch. Eighth grader Sara Mead was 1 for 2.
FAIRBANK – Thursday, June 9, 2022: The Jesup softball team traveled to Wapsie Valley (6-4) on Thursday for an NICL-East matchup. Not a good night for the J-Hawks as they would leave with a 12-0 loss.
Jesup girls are now on a 5-game losing streak after starting the season 6-0 and 7-1.
Amanda Treptow, Sr-LF 0 for 2, ROE, SB
Jacie Lange, Sr-SS 1 for 1, BB, SB
Alexis Larson, Sr-C 0 for 2
Caelor Wymore, Jr-1B 0 for 2
Rylynn Delagardelle, Jr-2B 0 for 1
Laney Pilcher, Jr-RF 1 for 1, SB
Sara Mead, 08-DH 0 for 1
Hailey Nie, Sr-CF 0 for 1
Karlie Schutte, Fr-3B 0 for 1
Jesup is now 7-6 on the season and the girls were supposed to be home on Friday for the start of the Annual Jesup Tournament. Due to rain the tournament will start on Saturday (today) morning at 9am. On Monday the J-Hawks will travel to Union Community (3-9). And Tuesday they will be home for South Hardin (6-5).
