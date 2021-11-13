CEDAR FALLS – A tremendous East Buchanan fan base was on hand as the Buccaneers went toe-to-toe with the #1 team in Class A on Thursday morning in the UNI Dome and showed why they deserved to be one of the top 4 teams in the class. But a big second half by the West Hancock Eagles dashed the hopes of Buccaneer faithful as they would fall 37-0.
This was an 8-0 game at the half as both teams tried to get their running games going. A 36 yard touchdown pass with 6 seconds left in the first quarter was the difference, but the Buccaneers over-all were stubborn on defense.
It was tough sledding for the Bucs high-powered offense for the entire game, but East Buchanan had chances early in the first quarter, when a Keaton Kelly pass to a streaking Hunter Bowers connected down to the 8 yard line — but it was called back for offensive interference derailing that drive.
These were two evenly matched teams for 30 minutes.. then the second half came around and it was a different ballgame as West Hancock came out and scored on their first 3 possessions, dominating on the ground and the Buccaneers had no answer for it.
The Bucs got down to the 3 yard line again in the 3rd quarter, highlighted by the Buccaneers player of the day, Hunter Bowers. The sophomore wideout caught about everything thrown his way and had a couple eye-popping catches, including going over 2 Eagles defenders to haul in a pass, then running with it another 20 yards down inside the 5 yard line.
An Eagles 43 yard interception returned for a touchdown with 4 minutes left in the game, put the dagger in the hearts of the Bucs, but even with the loss this was a storied year for East Buchanan football.
A 10-2 record when the powers-to-be predicted East Buchanan finishing 2nd to last in their district. Senior Adam Hackett came back from an injury a year ago to lead Class A in rushing.
The Buccaneers will say goodbye to nine seniors, which include Kirby Cook, Keaton Kelly, Jose Castillo, Adam Hackett, Aiden Cook, Connor Williams, Carson James, Hayden Weber & Yhair Avianeda.
Score by Quarters 1 2 3 4 Score
East Buchanan 0 0 0 0 0
West Hancock 8 0 16 13 37
Passing Cmp-Att-Int Yds TD Long Sack
Kelly, Keaton 7-14-1 150 0 64 0
Rushing No Gain Loss Net TD Lg Avg
Thurn, Tanner 9 35 0 35 0 9 3.9
Hackett, Adam 13 28 2 26 0 6 2.0
Williams, Connor 7 16 0 16 0 5 2.3
Cook, Aiden 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
Bowers, Hunter 1 0 1 -1 0 0 -1.0
Totals 31 79 3 76 0 9 2.5
Receiving No. Yds TD Long
Bowers, Hunter 5 134 0 64
Thurn, Tanner 2 16 0 10
Totals... 7 150 0 64
More photos on page 8