MIDLAND – The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team trailed by 3 points at the half, but a big second half by Midland was the difference in this Tri-Rivers conference battle.
The Bucs led after one quarter 7-6, and by halftime Midland took a 3 point lead, 16-13. Midland got hot in the second half and East Buchanan went cold, winning by the score of 58-40.
31% shooting for the Bucs, compared to 57% shooting for the Eagles. That was the difference in this one as the Bucs out-rebounded the Eagles and collected 12 offensive rebounds, but just couldn’t capitalize on them.
“They shot the ball well in the 2nd half, we did not shoot well,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “We tried to press and speed the game up, we scored some points, but gave up more than we should have.”
Coach Lamker added that he did not see the same intensity as they had against Lisbon and it showed. “If we are going to be successful we need to play harder than the other team,” said Lamker.
Sophomore Trystin Russell led the Bucs with 14 points while adding 6 steals and 3 assists. Junior Chase Beeh dropped in 9 points and added 5 rebounds. Sophomore Hunter Bowers scored 7 points and grabbed 6 rebounds and senior Keaton Kelly added 6 points and 5 rebounds. Junior Dalton Kortenkamp scored 4 points.
1 2 3 4 T
EBW 7 6 15 12 40
Midland 6 10 20 22 58
East Buchanan drops to 0-2 on the season and hosted Marquette Catholic (0-2) on Tuesday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper.