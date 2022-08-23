CORALVILLE – Iowa Safe Routes to School and the Iowa Bicycle Coalition would like everyone to keep an extra careful eye out for children walking or biking to school this year. Each new school year it seems, we hear of a young child being struck on their bike, or walking, trying to get to school. We all should take extra caution these first few weeks of the new school year. Take the time to look to your left, your right, and back left again, and then maybe, look one more time. Reduce your speeds in our communities, especially around schools — school zones are 20 mph. Children and parents alike, are getting back into the swing of things — trying out new routes and finding new ways to get to school. If we all take a few extra moments to be aware of our surroundings, we ALL can have a safe and wonderful school year! Heads up, drop your phones, and keep your eyes peeled.
Follow these five tips on the Back-to-School checklist to ensure your young ones have a great school year:
- Map out your route to school
- Research crosswalks with crossing guards for the safest options
- Practice the route prior to the start of school
- Do an ABC Quick check (air, brakes, chain, quick release) and fit to make sure everything is in working order
- Make sure your helmet is fit correctly and in good condition
The Iowa Bicycle Coalition is a nonprofit organization working to promote Iowa cycling as a safe and enjoyable recreation and transportation. The organization was launched by bicycling advocates from across Iowa to unite the voices of road riders, mountain bikers, recreation riders, commuters, and anyone else who prefers a bicycle for recreation and transportation.
Safe Routes to School is a growing nationwide movement that aims to make it safer and easier for students to walk and bike to school. The most successful Safe Routes to School programs incorporate the Six E’s: engagement, equity, engineering, encouragement, education, and evaluation. The Iowa Bicycle Coalition has led the Iowa Safe Routes to School encouragement and education programming since 2007. The Coalition is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa, and works across the state to encourage more kids to walk or ride bicycles to school.