INDEPENDENCE – Billy Dean “Bill” Coulter, 93, of Independence, Iowa, died of natural causes, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. – Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at St. John Catholic Church, with Fr. David M. Beckman, celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery, with military honors provided by the Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440 of Independence.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, at St. John Catholic Church and continue until service time.
Billy was born August 27, 1930, in Independence, the son of Earl Leander Coulter and Wanda Lillian (Wright) Coulter. He graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1949 and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On November 24, 1953, he was united in marriage to Madonna Dorothy Kerkove at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. They made their home in Independence where Bill sold insurance, drove a fertilizer truck, and opened Bill’s Sinclair Filling Station. He eventually worked at John Deere as a machinic and retired after 28 years.
In retirement, Bill kept busy. He volunteered countless hours for organizations and causes important to him. He was recognized for his efforts as a recipient of the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award. Bill was a member of the Bechter-Boies VFW Post 2440, Knights of Columbus Council 4332, and St. John Catholic Church.
Bill is survived by four daughters, Diana (Edwin) Henderson of Independence; Patricia (William) Nielsen of Marengo, Carol (Robert) Quass of Independence, and Janet (Timothy) Soukup of Story City; four sons: Randy (Nancy) Coulter of Independence, William Coulter of Independence, Darryl (Michele) Coulter of Cape Coral, Fla., John (Sharon) Coulter of Urbandale; 19 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and one brother-in-law, Eugene Devlin of Dundee.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Madonna; two grandchildren, Erin Henderson and Dean Roepke; six sisters: Betty Conrad, Therma Jean Andrews, Marthalene Tull, Mary Horn, Wanda Lehrkamp, Earlene Devlin; two brothers, Robert Coulter and Kenneth Coulter; and one daughter-in-law, Kristi Coulter.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be given to different organizations.
