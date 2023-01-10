Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

RED OAK – Three of U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s (R-Iowa) initiatives to better support America’s veterans were recently signed into law.

“Our veterans have risked life and limb for our freedoms, and we have an important charge to support them after they come home,” said Ernst, a combat veteran. “These heroes deserve a quality of care we can all be proud of, and that includes checking in on them and holding the institutions and departments designed to care for them accountable.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos