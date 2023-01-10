RED OAK – Three of U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s (R-Iowa) initiatives to better support America’s veterans were recently signed into law.
“Our veterans have risked life and limb for our freedoms, and we have an important charge to support them after they come home,” said Ernst, a combat veteran. “These heroes deserve a quality of care we can all be proud of, and that includes checking in on them and holding the institutions and departments designed to care for them accountable.”
Ernst-led bipartisan measures signed into law include:
- The Ensuring Quality Care for Our Veterans Act, which requires every health care provider hired by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) with a revoked license undergo a third-party review of that provider’s care.
- The Improving VA Accountability to Prevent Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Act, which drastically improves sexual harassment reporting policies and increases oversight to crack down on harassment at the VA, based on recommendations from a 2021 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO).
- Legislation designating one week per year as “Buddy Check Week,” when the VA will organize outreach events and educate veterans on how to conduct peer wellness checks. The program is modeled after the American Legion’s “Buddy Check National Week of Calling” designed to combat veteran suicide.