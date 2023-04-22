On Thursday, April 27, beginning at 5 p.m., Buchanan County Conservation Director Dan Cohen will guide a walk at Ham Marsh to note migrating and nesting cranes, waterfowl, birds of prey, and songbirds, and other wildlife. The walk will be on a mowed trail, with a distance of less than a mile. Participants may also walk into the prairie and hay ground, and should wear appropriate clothing and footwear that can get wet at the shoe line. Ham Marsh is located northwest of Independence (1747 Indiana Ave.). There is no fee to attend, and those interested should register online at www.buchanancountyparks.com – click on “Public Events”.
Ham Marsh is one of Buchanan County’s natural gems. The area is an important migratory stop and nesting area for a variety of waterfowl and many songbirds. Ham Marsh attracts a variety of waterfowl, and some grassland bird species listed as “in greatest conservation need”, including dickcissels, bobolinks, and meadowlarks. Blandings turtles, salamanders, dragonflies, frogs, muskrats and other species live in the marshy waters.
Following the walk, participants are invited to an optional social gathering at the Allerton Brewery in Independence (110 1st St E) to sample Allerton’s beer and cider (non-alcoholic drinks also available), learn more about upcoming conservation programs and projects, and socialize with fun people who have a common interest in nature and the outdoors. Those with questions may contact Dan Cohen at 319-636-2617; dcohen@co.buchanan.is.us.