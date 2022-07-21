Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Candidate Brad Bleichner received almost 73 percent of the nearly 700 votes cast in the special mayoral election Tuesday, July 19.

Until certified, the unofficial results reported by Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch stated:

Tags

Trending Food Videos