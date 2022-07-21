INDEPENDENCE – Candidate Brad Bleichner received almost 73 percent of the nearly 700 votes cast in the special mayoral election Tuesday, July 19.
Until certified, the unofficial results reported by Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Kris Wilgenbusch stated:
Nathan Hansen: 140 (20.44%)
Brad Bleichner: 498 (72.70%)
Denny Vaughn: 45 (6.57%)
Write-In: 2 (0.29%)
“I want to first thank my wife Robin for her support in making our decision to run for mayor,” Bleichner said. “Next I want to thank my friends and those I have served with on various boards and committees for their touching endorsements. Finally, I want to thank those we have met during this campaign, who not only voted for me but also convinced their friends, family, and others to vote for me as well. I was told by the Auditor’s office that we had such a large voter turnout that they were down to the last half-dozen ballots.
“Running against not one but two Independence natives can be daunting. Thank you to all who worked so hard and those who have given me the opportunity to serve this community that Robin and I have decided to call home.
“I hope to continue Bob Hill’s legacy and provide an environment where Independence can thrive. Bob had the city moving in a positive direction, and I intend to keep us moving forward.
“This will start with the council voting on Monday [July 25] to authorize a search company to assist us in locating a qualified City Manager/Administrator. A city with a budget of close to $20 million and a responsibility for over 100 city employees must hire a professional to handle day to day operations.”
The County Supervisors are expected to canvass and certify election results next Monday at their regular session.
Bleichner currently serves on the Independence Community School District (ICSD) Board. According to the Secretary of State, Iowa Code allows for a person to serve as an elected official in multiple positions as long as they are in different levels of government. (i.e. the Independence Community School District is a different level of government than the City of Independence.) Although expected, Bleichner has not announced when he will resign from the school board.
Bleichner was originally appointed in June 2021 to represent District 1 of ICSD after Director Matt O’Loughlin resigned due to moving out of the area he represented. Bleichner was then duly elected in November 2021 to fill the remaining two years of O’Loughlin’s unexpired term (November 2023).
According to ICSD policy 202.4 – Vacancies:
“A vacancy occurs as provided by law, which includes but is not limited to when a board member dies, resigns or leaves office, or fails to reside in the school district or director district.
“If a vacancy occurs prior to the expiration of a term of office, the vacancy shall be filled by board appointment within 30 days of the vacancy. The board shall publish a notice stating that the board intends to fill the vacancy by appointment, but the electors of the school district have the right to file a petition within 14 days of the publication of the notice requiring the vacancy be filled by a special election.
“A person appointed to fill a vacancy shall hold office until a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular school election, unless there is an intervening special election for the school district, in which event a successor shall be elected at the intervening special election.
“If the board is unable to fill a vacancy by appointment within 30 days after the vacancy occurs or if a valid petition is submitted, the board secretary shall call a special election to be held no sooner than 60 days and not later than 70 days after the vacancy occurred. A board member elected at the special election shall serve the remaining portion of the unexpired term.”
While Bleichner is preparing for his new mayoral role, he is also interested in seeing through a few school board projects before leaving that position.