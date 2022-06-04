Just one month away, the schedule of events for Celebrate Indee has been released. Taking place in Riverwalk Parks over Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4, this year’s event will mark the 21st annual Celebrate Indee festival. Additionally this year, several other events will take place within the community of Independence during the 4th of July weekend.
Beginning the holiday weekend on Friday, July 1, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce will host a street dance in downtown Independence to celebrate Independence’s 175th birthday with live music, food and fun for the entire family.
On Saturday, July 2, the Independence Farmers Market will be held at the Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Poker Walk for Alzheimer’s will begin at 10 a.m. at the Rotary Shelter located at Teacher’s Park.
The official 4th of July celebration will begin on Sunday, July 3 with the 4th of July Breakfast hosted by the Independence Lions Club and Buchanan County Historical Society at the Wapsipinicon Mill from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. with the Ecumenical Church Service at Veteran’s Park beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The two day celebration in Riverwalk Parks will begin at 4:30 p.m. in Riverwalk Parks on Sunday, July 3. Veterans and active service members are invited to present their ID for a free drink of choice. Entertainment begins at 5 p.m. with Iowa National Guard Military rock band, 42 Romeo, followed by Elton & Billy – The Tribute at 8:30-10:30 p.m. Beginning at 4:30 p.m, pork burgers will be made available by the Buchanan County Pork Producers and Pipestone Veterinary Clinics of Iowa in exchange for two non-perishable food items.
All food donated will be taken to the Independence Area Food Pantry. A National Guard 1.75 Obstacle Run will also be held at 5:30 p.m. with a 5 p.m. check-in at the Rotary Shelter. Participation in the obstacle run is $20/runner.
The celebration continues on Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m. with the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce’s 161st Annual Independence Day Parade along 1st St E and 2nd Ave NE followed by day-long events in Riverwalk Parks beginning at 11am with the Reading of the Declaration of Independence, followed by the Independence Community band at 11:10 a.m.
A second entertainment area near the Kid Zone and volleyball courts will feature the Eric Michaels Magic Show at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy at 1 p.m. and the Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts at 2:30 p.m. followed by a dance class at 3 p.m.
Entertainment on the main stage will begin at 4 p.m. with Throwback Jack, followed by The Schmidt Brothers at 6 p.m. who will open for Not Quite Brothers that will entertain from 8:30-10 p.m., leading up to the grand fireworks display at 10 p.m.
This event is free to the public and open to all ages. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. No outside food/beverage, sparklers/fireworks, animals, or solicitations are allowed; however, service animals are welcomed.
The Celebrate Indee volunteer committee would like to thank its sponsors and volunteers who make this event possible. For more information, please visit CelebrateIndee.com, or follow Celebrate Indee on Facebook.