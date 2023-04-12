INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17 at the First Presbyterian Church.
Spring is upon us, hopefully. Mark your calendar to remember the upcoming Spring American Red Cross Blood Drive. The American Red Cross is urging you to donate. The extreme shortage continues; and your help is needed to save lives. The demand and need for blood doesn’t take a vacation. If at all possible, please take (make) time to donate blood on Monday, April 17.
New donors, please give it a try. Our many loyal donors are very much appreciated; and we are counting on you again! You can donate every 56 days.
To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross App, call 1-800-733-2767, contact RedCrossBlood.org, or call Vicki at 319-334-6520. Save up to 15 minutes by completing the RapidPass on-line the day of your donation at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.