JESUP – Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Pius X (#1714) organized a LifeServe Blood Drive on April 25 at American Legion Pump-Scheer Post 342.
“We sponsored our first drive in 2012,” said Monica Bengston. “We even did them during covid because the need for blood donations is always there.”
The CDA handled all the organization from setting the date and place to making calls and sending reminders. On the day of the event, they had food and drinks to serve the dedicated donors. Afterwards they cleaned and locked up the hall.
“Our time and efforts were well worth it,” said Begnston. “We had 23 awesome individuals that came to help save lives.”
The final results were one Double Red Cell (2RA) donation and 17 Whole Blood donations of usable units.
The next LifeServe blood donation opportunities in Buchanan County are:
- Tuesday, May 16 – 2 to 5 p.m. at the Fairbank American Legion Hall, 109 E. Main Street, Fairbank
- Tuesday, June 13 - 12:30 to 5 p.m. at BCHC Wellness Center, 1600 First Street East, Independence.
Visit lifeservebloodcenter.org to find more information.