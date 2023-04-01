INDEPENDENCE – The Blue Buffalo plant in Independence continued their generosity in the past month with a $5,000 donation Innovation Lab from a Hometown Grant corporate program.
General Mills, who owns the Blue Buffalo brand, has a Global Impact Team. The Team’s three main focus areas are:
- Increasing Food Security – Expanding food access for families and communities
- Regenerating Ecosystems – Empowering growers, protecting habitat, and conserving natural resources
- Strengthening Hometown Communities – Strengthening hometown communities around the globe where GM calls home.
“With the third focus area, Strengthening Hometown Communities, General Mills is committed to engage our employees by giving and volunteering in our communities,” said Skyler Pyzynski, HR Manager for Blue Buffalo — Independence. “We are also given the opportunity to provide local grants in our hometown communities worldwide to address local needs.”
Innovation Lab is located at 131 2nd Avenue NE. They are a network of coworking spaces that foster innovation and entrepreneurship in rural communities.
“We’re excited to receive this generous support from Blue Buffalo!” said Eric Dregne
Innovation Lab Director. “This funding will help us support a manufacturing roundtable in Buchanan County and provide resources like free one-on-one business coaching to all our members, along with access to high-quality learning opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs.”
Visit bluebuffalo.com to learn more about Blue Buffalo.