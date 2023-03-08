INDEPENDENCE – Using funds from a Hometown Grant corporate program, the Independence Blue Buffalo plant is making several donations to local non-profits.
General Mills, who owns the Blue Buffalo brand, has a Global Impact Team,. The Team’s three main focus areas are:
- Increasing Food Security – Expanding food access for families and communities
- Regenerating Ecosystems – Empowering growers, protecting habitat, and conserving natural resources
- Strengthening Hometown Communities – Strengthening hometown communities around the globe where GM calls home.
“With the third focus area, Strengthening Hometown Communities, General Mills is committed to engage our employees by giving and volunteering in our communities,” said Skyler Pyzynski, HR Manager for Blue Buffalo- Independence. “We are also given the opportunity to provide local grants in our hometown communities worldwide to address local needs.”
The local Blue Buffalo team invited several local 501c3 organization to submit an application. After careful review, four entities were selected. Among the donations being made was a $10,000 donation to the Malek Theatre Foundation.
“We are very grateful,” said Tony Fitz. “We are going to use the money to continue the restoration of the theater.”
Visit www.malektheatre.com to learn more about the Malek Theatre Foundation.
“We are grateful to be a participant in providing these Hometown Grants this year,” said Pyzynski. “Last year, General Mills provided $3.5+ million in grant awards to over 300 charities!”
Visit bluebuffalo.com to learn more about Blue Buffalo.