INDEPENDENCE – Using funds from a Hometown Grant corporate program, the Independence Blue Buffalo plant made another donation to a local non-profit.
Otter Creek Animal Shelter located north of Hazleton at 400 North Main Street received $10,000.
Representing Otter Creek, Ronda Reid stated the funds will allow the shelter to hire staff to supplement the volunteers.
“We are extremely grateful to Blue Buffalo,” said Reid. “We have many special needs pets to care for.”
Reid stated there are two volunteers that are currently in school training as a Vet Tech and one as a Vet Assistant. Reid hopes to be able to keep them in the area after graduation.
To learn more about Otter Creek Animal Shelter or to volunteer contact them at 319-36-2061, info@ottercreekanimalshelter.org, visit ottercreekanimalshelter.org, or follow the “Buchanan County Animal Shelter. DBA Otter Creek Animal Shelter” Facebook page.
As reported previously, General Mills, who owns the Blue Buffalo brand, has a Global Impact Team. The Team’s three main focus areas are:
- Increasing Food Security – Expanding food access for families and communities
- Regenerating Ecosystems – Empowering growers, protecting habitat, and conserving natural resources
- Strengthening Hometown Communities – Strengthening hometown communities around the globe where GM calls home.
“With the third focus area, Strengthening Hometown Communities, General Mills is committed to engage our employees by giving and volunteering in our communities,” said Skyler Pyzynski, HR Manager for Blue Buffalo- Independence. “We are also given the opportunity to provide local grants in our hometown communities worldwide to address local needs.”
The local Blue Buffalo team invited several local 501c3 organization to submit an application. After careful review, four entities were selected. Earlier this month the Malek Theatre Foundation was given a donation.
Visit bluebuffalo.com to learn more about Blue Buffalo.