INDEPENDENCE – Using funds from a Hometown Grant corporate program, the Independence Blue Buffalo plant made another donation to a local non-profit.
Representatives of Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary were given a check for $10,000.
“This means a lot,” said Tracy Belle, Founder and President of Wildthunder. “We struggle out there.”
Belle is a state and federally licensed master class wildlife rehabilitator. After training in Minnesota, she started Wildthunder in 2000 and the facility achieved 501©3 non-profit status in 2016. Wildthunder is a licensed animal shelter, a state licensed pound and a federally and state licensed wildlife rehabilitation facility. In addition to being contacted by the public, they work with law enforcement agencies all over the state assisting with animal cases. Wild animals of all kinds come to Wildthunder in need of help: bats, eagles, bobcats, foxes, coyotes, retiles, and so much more. They have a team of volunteers that help attend to the basic needs of the animals from feeding to cleaning enclosures.
The Blue Buffalo donation will go towards completing an enclosure for bobcats.
Wild Thunder is located at 2584 Henley Avenue south of Independence. To learn more about Wildthunder and how to help them visit their website (www.wildthunderwars.org), Facebook page or contact them at wildthunderwars@gmail.com or 319-961-3352.
Blue Buffalo is owned by General Mills, which has a Global Impact Team. The Team’s three main focus areas are:
- Increasing Food Security – Expanding food access for families and communities.
- Regenerating Ecosystems – Empowering growers, protecting habitat, and conserving natural resources.
- Strengthening Hometown Communities – Strengthening hometown communities around the globe where GM calls home.
“With the third focus area, Strengthening Hometown Communities, General Mills is committed to engage our employees by giving and volunteering in our communities,” said Skyler Pyzynski, HR Manager for Blue Buffalo- Independence. “We are also given the opportunity to provide local grants in our hometown communities worldwide to address local needs.”
The local Blue Buffalo team invited several local 501c3 organization to submit an application. After careful review, four entities were selected. In addition to Wildthunder, Blue Buffalo Independence donated this year to the Malek Theatre Foundation, Otter Creek Animal Shelter, and the Innovation Lab.
Visit bluebuffalo.com to learn more about Blue Buffalo.