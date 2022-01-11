INDEPENDENCE – The Board of Directors of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) held two special meetings recently to consider a COVID19 policy that would follow state and federal guidelines.
At the first meeting held Thursday, Jan. 6 a motion was made to accept a policy following a mandatory policy on employee vaccinations issued at the federal government level by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA had originally given enforcement dates for their original 1910 standard of December 2021 for ‘Face Covering and Testing,’ which the school modified to Jan. 10, 2022. The Board also modified the date for employees not fully vaccinated to test to February 9, 2022.
The changes were made as the OSHA mandate was delayed as it was being scrutinized by the Supreme Court of the United States.
Although the Board wanted to have a policy in place quickly, they did want time to follow their own policy of holding two readings of a policy change and to allow some time for community input. Superintendent Russ Reiter stated Thursday he has been in discussions with the school nurses and there would be additional discussions with local teacher and staff union representatives.
The Board passed the first reading Thursday and scheduled a second meeting for 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
Late Friday, the Iowa Department of Labor and Iowa OSHA announced they would not be following the mandate.
At the Monday meeting the School Board decided to accept the policy but enforce it when Iowa OSHA enforces any mandates for masking. If federal law or the Supreme Court adopts new regulations, the school will adjust their policy accordingly.
Superintendent Russ Reiter reported he sent out a letter over the weekend to administrators, staff, and the district explaining the very fluid situation.
Highlights of the policy (as currently written and when enforced) include:
- The cost of testing may be paid through U.S. Department of Education American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER). ESSER was created to help districts plan “for a safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services.”
- All employees are required to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees who have received full vaccination against COVID-19 must submit proof of vaccination.
- Employees who do not wish to obtain vaccination against COVID-19 must wear face coverings at all times while indoors, in a vehicle, or in another enclosed space as described in detail in procedure 403.7Rl. Employees who are not fully vaccinated must also provide proof of negative COVID-19 test results every 7 days.
- Reasonable accommodations can be made for employees with medical or religious exemptions. Request forms will be available.
