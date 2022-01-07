INDEPENDENCE – The Board of Directors of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) held special meeting Thursday, Jan. 6. Participating in the meeting were Directors Brad Bleichner, Kim Hansen, Charlie McCardle, Eric B. Smith, and Gina Trimble; Superintendent Russ Reiter; and Director of Finance / Board Secretary Laura Morine.
The meeting was called to consider a mandatory policy on employee vaccinations issued at the federal government level by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
OSHA announced late last year standard 1910 Subpart U — COVID–19 — “an emergency temporary standard (ETS) to protect unvaccinated employees of large employers (100 or more employees) from the risk of contracting COVID-19 by strongly encouraging vaccination. Covered employers must develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, with an exception for employers that instead adopt a policy requiring employees to either get vaccinated or elect to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work in lieu of vaccination.”
The policy has been under litigation all the way to the Supreme Court. At the time of the Thursday meeting and Bulletin Journal Press time it was unknown as to any Supreme Court decisions.
ICSD is impacted by the policy as it employs approximately 220 people with full time or part time status. This includes administrators, educators, staff, and coaches (in season or preparing for the season.) Volunteers are not covered under this particular policy, just paid employees.
The OSHA regulation was edited, adapted, and numbered as 403.8 for possible inclusion into the Employee Policy Manual. Following Robert’s Rules of Order a motion must be made and seconded before a topic is discussed in a business meeting. That was motion made by Director Brad Bleichner and seconded by Director Charlie McCardle. It stated in part: “I move that we approve Board policy Code No. 403.8, Regulations 403.8R1 and examples 403.8E1, E2 and E3 to be effective when it is required to be enforced by OSHA pursuant to section 1910.501- Vaccinations — testing and face coverings …”
The motion also updated the language of the dates mentioned in the original 1910 standard, including: ‘Face Covering and Testing’ be amended to change the beginning date to be “no sooner than January 10, 2022” and the date for not fully vaccinated to test to “February 9, 2022.” In addition, Bleichner added, “The District will pay for and will administer any tests required under this policy,” to his motion. The original motion included waiving a second reading and have the policy take effect immediately upon passage. The Board discussed that although the issue could be considered in need of an emergency response, they decided to have only a first reading Thursday evening and second and final reading at another special meeting to be held at 7 a.m., Monday morning, Jan. 10 at the Administration Building. This was done to allow time for community input and to evaluate any possible Supreme Court decisions. Superintendent Russ Reiter also stated there would be additional discussions with local teacher and staff union representatives.
Discussions regarding the policy and its ramifications included:
Costs
The cost of testing may be paid through U.S. Department of Education American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER). ESSER was created to help districts plan “for a safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services.”
Vaccinations
The policy states: All employees are required to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Full vaccination occurs when an employee has received both primary COVID-19 vaccination doses, or one single dose if the vaccine only requires one dose, and have waited two weeks following the last dose administered. This requirement will become effective no later than January 10, 2022. Employees who have received full vaccination against COVID-19 must submit proof of vaccination no later than January 10, 2022. Employees who have not received both (if a vaccine requires a 2 dose regimen) primary doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to comply with the testing and face covering requirements of the section below. Employees who have received both primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on or before January 10, 2022, but who have not yet passed the two week waiting period for full vaccination efficacy are not required to comply with the testing and face covering requirements of the section below.
Face Coverings and Testing
The policy states: Beginning January 10, 2022, employees who do not wish to obtain vaccination against COVID-19 must wear face coverings at all times while indoors, in a vehicle, or in another enclosed space as described in detail in procedure 403.7Rl. Beginning February 9, 2022, employees who are not fully vaccinated must also provide proof of negative COVID-19 test results every 7 days.
The policy states what the procedures are in the case of a positive result or the expectations for new employees. The Superintendent stated he has been in discussions with the school nurses about options and procedures for weekly testing.
Reasonable Accommodations
The policy states: The vaccine requirement does not apply to employees for whom a vaccine is medically contraindicated; for whom medical necessity requires a delay in vaccination; or who are legally entitled to a reasonable accommodation due to a disability or sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances. If an employee requires accommodation from any other part of the policy for medical or religious reasons, the employee may request one. Qualifying employees will be expected to submit verification of one of these exemptions in order to receive an accommodation.
Employees who work fully remote from the job site and not in the presence of students or employees of the district are excluded from the vaccination, testing and face covering requirements of this policy.
Employees who fail to abide by the requirements of this policy may face disciplinary action up to and including termination. It is the obligation of the Superintendent to establish appropriate procedures necessary to enforce this policy.
The district will provide forms to employees to document the following:
- Employee Personal Attestation of Vaccination Status
- Medical Accommodation Request Form
- Religious Accommodation Request Form
Record Keeping
The district is required by law to keep a roster of the vaccination status of all employees. Acceptable proof of vaccination status includes:
1. Immunization records from a healthcare provider or pharmacy;
2. A copy of a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card;
3. A copy of medical records documenting immunization;
4. A copy of immunization records from a public health, state or tribal immunization information system;
5. Any other official documentation that contains the type of vaccine administered, dates of administration, and the name of the administering health provider or clinic;
6. If any other records are unavailable a signed and dated personal attestation statement.
Vaccination records are considered to be confidential employee medical records and thus not subject to public disclosure and will be stored as employee medical records consistent with law.
Any employee who fails to provide acceptable proof of vaccination status may face disciplinary action up to and including termination.
For More Information
- CDC’s Isolation Guidance: www.cdc.1.mv/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html
- CDC’s Key Things to Know: www .cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/keythingstoknow.html
- Send an email to info@indeek12.org or contact your School Board Director.