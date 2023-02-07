INDEPENDENCE – On January 4, 2023, the Independence Board of Education temporarily appointed Mitch Barnett to the open Director District 1 seat due to the resignation of former board member Brad Bleichner. With the timing of Bleichner’s resignation in December 2022 and the Board’s decision to move forward with the PPEL referendum on March 7, Iowa law states the District 1 seat must be on the special election ballot.
In a recent conversation with the district’s legal counsel, the Board has learned they were misinformed on the process of filling a vacancy by appointment and that the school board member must live within the boundaries of the district they are appointed to represent. Mr. Barnett lives in Director District 2 and is not eligible to represent District 1. The Board is moving forward to correct the error and is seeking a candidate who resides within the District 1 boundaries to serve from March until the general election in November. District 1 is comprised primarily of the NE side of Independence, runs across the northern portion of the school district, and wraps around to include the area by River Ridge Golf Course.