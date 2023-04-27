To the Editor:
And so do all of the people who contributed in any way to our very successful Spring Book Sale last weekend: donors, buyers, movers and money collectors. We raised over $1,200 in support of our great library. Most importantly though we always thank the wonderful volunteers coordinated by Gina DeBoer through her Immanuel Lutheran Church youth groups who do all the hard work of moving our books from the basement to the Community Room and back again when the sale is done.
They are the Best!
Thank you all!
Lois Stout, President
Friends of the Independence Public Library