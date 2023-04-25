HAZLETON – Bradley L. Johnson, 50 years old, of Hazleton, Iowa, and formerly of Independence, Iowa, died Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. – Saturday, April 29, at White Funeral Home, Independence, followed by lunch at the Fat Boy’s Saloon in Hazleton.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, April 28 at White Funeral Home, Independence.
Bradley Lee Johnson was born September 20,1972 in Dubuque, the son of Bernard Berdette Johnson and Louise Jo (Weber) Johnson. On September 28, 2019, he was united in marriage to Sara Jean (Brinkman) Mullinix in Hazleton.
Brad had been self-employed as a truck driver and worked for Larson Construction Company in Independence, before purchasing Fat Boy’s Saloon in Hazleton, on July 1, 2018. He also enjoyed driving for the Amish community. Brad loved to fish, ride his motorcycle, and be with his friends and family.
Brad is survived by his wife, Sara Johnson; three daughters, Mercedes (Emma) Brandt of Madison, Wis., Alexus (Boderic Higgins) Johnson of Brandon, Iowa, and Starr (Austin Jacobson) Johnson of Oelwein; his parents, Bernard and Louise Johnson of Independence; one grandson, Theodore Brandt; two granddaughters, Bella Johnson and Elizabeth Jacobson; one son-in-law, Jacob Moran of Independence; one brother, Joel (Terri King) Johnson of Independence; one sister, Lisa (Eddie) Wright of Independence; and his Bonus Family, Dawson Mullinix, Lillian Folsom, and Jameson Folsom.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bernard and Shirley Johnson; maternal grandparents, Joe and Olive Weber; and one daughter, Dystany Moran.
Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.