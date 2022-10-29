Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – The volleyball season is over for the East Buchanan Buccaneers, but the honors are coming in with the release of the Tri-Rivers All-Conference teams.

Senior Averiel Brady was named to the West’s 2nd-Team while teammate Keeley Kehrli (sr) was Honorable Mention.

