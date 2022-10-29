WINTHROP – The volleyball season is over for the East Buchanan Buccaneers, but the honors are coming in with the release of the Tri-Rivers All-Conference teams.
Senior Averiel Brady was named to the West’s 2nd-Team while teammate Keeley Kehrli (sr) was Honorable Mention.
Brady led the Buccaneers with 146 Kills which was 12th best in the West Division and she was 10th in the West Division with 478 Kill attempts.
Kehrli was 8th in the West Division in Blocks with 42, and 4th in the West Division in Block Assists with 32.
2022 Tri-Rivers West All-Conference Volleyball Teams
Nia Howard Springville SR
Kennady Breitfelder Springville SR
Lily Clark Springville SR
Molly Stamp Springville SR
Evalyn Robinson North Linn SR
Caitlin Benesh North Linn SR
Bailee Weber Central City JR
Coletta Wade Central City JR
Audrie Helmrichs Edgewood-Colesburg JR
Haley Ronnebaum Maquoketa Valley JR
Marin Gaul Edgewood-Colesburg JR
Averiel Brady East Buchanan SR
Isabelle Whitson Central City JR
Teagan Liebe North Linn SO
Ashlynne Zaruba Springville SR
Campbell Kirby Edgewood-Colesburg JR
Ally Olmstead Alburnett JR
Alburnett: Breanne Balderston SR
Maquoketa Valley: Lili Bauers SO
Central City: Isabella Damm SR
North Linn: Addison Cira SR
East Buchanan: Keeley Kehrli SR
Springville: Hannah March JR
Edgewood-Colesburg: Lilee Boriskey FR
Starmont: Keelie Curtis JR
MVP: Nia Howard, Springville
Coach of the Year: Claude Howard, Jr. Springville