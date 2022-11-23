Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Center, 802 Main Street, will be decorated as Candy Cane Lane the weekend of December 2 — 3.

Events will be held Friday, Dec. 2 — 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 — 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

