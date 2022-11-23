BRANDON – The Brandon Area Community Center, 802 Main Street, will be decorated as Candy Cane Lane the weekend of December 2 — 3.
Events will be held Friday, Dec. 2 — 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 — 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Events for both nights include:
- Santa Claus Friday 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday 6 to 8 p.m. Pictures $5
- Wreath/ Gift Basket/Tree Auction — Bid on a beautiful wreath or great gift basket donated by local businesses and individuals. Auction ends Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
- Mini Tree Decorating Contest/Auction — BACC will provide the mini-tree YOU provide the decorations. They will be displayed and voted on and auctioned off with silent bids!
- Raffle — Homemade items made by local craftsmen. Tickets 2 for $1
- Black Kettle Popcorn, Free Hot Cocoa, Coffee and Cookies
- Free Wagon Rides — Take a trip around Brandon to see the lights.
- Tree Decorating Contest — Decorate a tree. Tree is provided. You provide the decorations. The favorite is voted on by people’s choice. Decorate on November 30 or December 1. Claim your decorations on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. Contact Denise at 319-404-8472 to reserve a tree.
- Gingerbread House Decorating Contest — There will be different age categories. They will be displayed and voted on by viewers. Please construct on a board strong enough to transport to the Community Center. Deliver to BACC by Noon Friday, Dec. 2. Contact Denise for more information at 319-404-8472.
- Lighting Contest — Vote for your favorite town display at Candy Cane Lane by house number or name.
- Community Giving Tree — Pick a child’s envelope from the tree at Methodist Church and make a local child’s Christmas merrier. To confidentially add a child’s name to the tree, contact Denise at 319-474-2387.
Friday Night Activities
4:30- 7:30 p.m. Historical Society Soup Supper- at Brandon Methodist Church, 507 Main Street. Soup and Sandwiches. Freewill Donation. Free Hot Cocoa, Coffee, and Cookies.
7:30 p.m. Union Singers at BACC.
Saturday Night Activities
4:30- 7:30 p.m. Brandon Methodist Youth Group Soup Supper at Brandon Methodist Church. 507 Main Street. Soup and Sandwiches. Freewill Donation. Free Hot Cocoa, Coffee, and Cookies.
6 to 7 p.m. Kids Craft Time at the community center.
7 p.m. Brandon Church of Jesus Christ Worship Team performing at the Brandon Methodist Church, 507 Main Street. Freewill donations to Church of Jesus Christ Renovation Fund.
8:30 p.m. Bidding ceases for Wreath/Basket/Mini Tree Auction.
Follow Brandon Area Community Club on Facebook for updates.
