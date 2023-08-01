BUCHANAN COUNTY – This weekend Brandon and Lamont will be holding their annual celebrations.
Brandon Days:
- Friday, August 4: Bags Tournament and Phats Pub And Grub
- Saturday, August 5: Big Ball Tournament, Tractorcade, Parade (10 a.m.), Talent Show, Games, Music, Community Supper, Auction/Raffle.
Visit Brandon Area Community Club on Facebook for more information.
Lamont Days:
- Friday, August 4: Days Steak Fry 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the fire station. Little Mr. & Miss Lamont named at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, August 5: Parade (11 a.m.), Kids Pedal Pull, Kickball Tournament, Street Dance at 7:30 p.m.