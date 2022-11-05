INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30
48 Kids (8 girls & 40 boys) from all over were in attendance for a two-day basketball camp last Saturday and Sunday at the Independence Junior/Senior High School.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 1:43 am
Breakthrough Basketball (www.breakthroughbasketball.com) was in attendance to conduct the 2-day event and kids from 7th grade to 12th grade – from Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Missouri — enjoyed the comprehensive resources in person.
Clinic Coordinated by Independence High School Head Basketball Coach and Youth Coordinator, Chad Beatty, who has been trying for the past 7 years to get Breakthrough Basketball to work a clinic in Independence. Finally, they were able to work out the details.
Players received 12 hours of instruction and a Breakthrough Basketball t-shirt.
Breakthrough Camps and Clinics are hosted all over the Country. 5 Coaches were in attendance on Saturday and 7 Coaches were in attendance on Sunday.
The Lead Clinician was Stephen Smith — Cedar Rapids (Played at William Penn & Professionally in Europe). Assistant Clinicians include Kayla Pospisil – Marion Linn Mar graduate (Played at Kirkwood & at Arkansas State), Mark Halbach — Northwood High School & AAU Program, and two other assistants worked the clinic who played at Mount Mercy and William Penn.
Local Area Coaches include Troy Ersland – New Boys Head Basketball Coach at East Buchanan, Chad Beatty – Independence Boys Basketball Coach, and Cliff Baldwin – Independence Freshman Coach.
Multiple offensive skills were introduced and worked on over the two days. Players visually improved in the organized setting. Clinic was well organized and consistent feedback was offered to the campers.
“Not every kid in the state or across the country chooses to attend clinics like these,” said Clinic Coordinator Chad Beatty, “but skills which were taught and repeated over and over at this camp will assist each player who attended with their future development. Congrats and respect to all of the campers who chose to put in 12 hours of hard work over the weekend to improve their skillsets. We will definitely entice Breakthrough to return to Independence in the future.”
20 Players from Independence who attended the weekend were as follows:
High School
Jake Beatty, Josh Beatty, Aidan Bernard, Paul Bilboa (Foreign Exchange Student from Spain), Ethan Cahalan, Bryce Christian, Dawson Fuelling, Hayden Johnson, Gavin Mestad, Tanner Michael, Brayden Ridder
Junior High
Brennan Decker, Benton Enright, Dylan Everett/Garcia, Dickson Frye, Blayne Mergan, Jacob Mulford, Hayden Osborne, Koen Penner, Hayden Price, Cole Stull
