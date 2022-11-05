Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30

48 Kids (8 girls & 40 boys) from all over were in attendance for a two-day basketball camp last Saturday and Sunday at the Independence Junior/Senior High School.

