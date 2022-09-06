Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Brenda S. Nabholz, 65, of Winthrop, Iowa, died at her home on Monday, August 29, 2022. Brenda Sue Norman was born September 21, 1956, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of L.N. & Norma Kay (Brown) Norman.

Brenda S. Nabholz’s Service has been rescheduled due to illness in the family. Prayer Service: 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop. Celebration of Life Gathering and Meal: Noon to 2:00 P.M. on Friday at St. Patrick’s Center, Winthrop. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop, is assisting the family.

