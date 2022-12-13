INDEPENDENCE – Brenda (Wessels) Robu, 52 years old, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center in Summit, WI after a short battle with cancer. Brenda was born on January 14th, 1970, in Independence to Lawrence Henry and LaVelle June (Hertzberg) Wessels. She graduated from Independence High School with the Class of 1988, then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Music from Iowa State University in 1992 and a master’s degree in Music from The Juilliard School in New York, NY in 1994.
Music was Brenda’s passion in life. She was a talented musician and was blessed with a beautiful voice. Brenda loved animals and had many beloved pets. She cherished spending time with her family and friends.