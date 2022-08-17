INDEPENDENCE – Brew BQ is back for its 16th year in Independence on August 27. The all-day event features something for everybody, Craft Beers, BBQ, Bikes, Bands, and Hurling Hatchets.
Pete Gaumer, the head of the BrewBQ planning committee, sat down recently at Allerton Brewing Co. to talk about this year’s newest events and community draws, that are making this year BrewBQ different from the rest.
According to Gaumer, BrewBQ is a celebration of Iowa craft beer and a chance for people to try different barbecues in a relaxing environment all while raising money for charity.
“Each year we pick a charity partner, sometimes we ask for applications, others we choose what someone in our group is familiar with,” said Gaumer. “We have chosen Otter Creek, the Fire Department, or like last year, the Fair Association.”
Gaumer says the charity will always vary, but this year’s is Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazleton.
“We try to find groups with a good project to work on that is beneficial to the city or county,” said Gaumer. “Mainly, a charity that will provide us with volunteers for the event. If we can’t have help running the event the money won’t come in.”
How much money goes to the charities, is also dependent on sponsors, and money brought in by the event, says Gaumer.
“We look at the overall net profit of the event,” said Gaumer. “Once bills are paid, we try to give the biggest chunk to the charity partners of the year, there is no set rule though, we look at the net profit and try to get to a good number for our partners, we do try to keep a floor fund for next year’s BrewBQ event.”
“If we make a really good profit, we try to give money to the Jon Holland Community Impact Fund [under the Buchanan County Community Foundation],” said Gaumer. “The goal is to give to three charities and still have some money left for next year’s event.”
The hard part about the event is tracking numbers of attendees, unless they are registered for the R.A.S.H. Ride or paying to be in the Craft Brew Zone, getting a head count is nearly impossible, said Gaumer.
“We get a good mixture of people from all around,” said Gaumer. “The Craft Brew Zone is the only place we can track attendance because people buy tickets for it, as well as the bike ride. Otherwise, the event is free to attend. Usually, we have 300 people in the Craft Brew Zone from all around, places like Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and some from even farther.”
According to Gaumer, the R.A.S.H. Ride is $15 to participate in. The craft brew zone is $35 for general admission if the ticket is bought in advance, $40 on event day. A person can also pay $50 for a VIP ticket in advance. A VIP ticket holder will enjoy exclusive tasting options and first crack at all the brews with early entry into the Craft Brew Zone at 3 p.m. All Craft Brew Zone tickets include a commemorative tasting glass.
2022 BrewBQ will be taking place in Riverwalk Park.
“There will be, two bands playing that day, Catfish Murphy from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and the headliner, The Schmidt Brothers, who will play from 6 until 9 p.m.,” said Gaumer. “There will also be a tap trailer, sponsored and supplied by United Beverage, who has been with us for quite a while.”
There will also be four BBQ vendors, an ice-cream vendor, some informational booths set up by sponsors, and lots of craft beers, says Gaumer.
As for families, although the event is not marketed as a family environment, and most of the focus falls on craft beers, Gaumer says that BrewBQ will have food vendors who will be open from 12 p.m. until they run out of food. There will also be a mobile Hurling Hatchets trailer from 2 until 6 p.m. which will cost five dollars to try. There will be a giant Jenga and Corn Hole boards available for free.
The R.A.S.H Ride Too is a non-profit annual ride that helps raise money for the Buchanan County Four Seasons Trail Association. The trail association consists of a diverse group of citizens working to develop a recreational trail system within Buchanan County which can become a component of the statewide trails of Iowa.
R.A.S.H Ride registration and check-in start at 7 a.m. at Riverwalk Park.
The ride will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and go to 3 p.m. offering up a 25-mile ride through eastern Buchanan County and is supported by the SAG wagon. Stops along the way include: Pat’s Tap, Littleton Lounge, Legacy’s Bar & Grill, Denali’s On the River (new for 2022), Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse, and back to the BrewBQ in Riverwalk Park.
According to Rashride.org, The original R.A.S.H. Ride began in 2002 with the help of area sponsors and the co-sponsorship of four area teams: Rawhide Riders, Team Native, Subtle Savages, and Team Fish. In 2019 R.A.S.H. Ride joined forces with the Independence BrewBQ to offer the bike ride during the morning and afternoon leading up to the kick-off of BrewBQ at Riverwalk Parks.
Those looking to register for the R.A.S.H. Ride can do so on the Eventbrite page or you can register for the ride and purchase Craft Brew Zone Tasting passes at the same time.
Those who purchase a Craft Brew Zone pass will be added to the will-call list. These persons will need to stop at the Will Call area when arriving. At the Craft Brew Zone tasting, your BrewBQ commemorative glass will be given to you at that time.
The planning committee for this jam-packed day is made up of Pete and Terry Gaumer, Jenny Hughes, Nick Delagardelle, Sara Sheely, Fred Smock, and Craig Coffman.
According to Gaumer, the committee for both events meet at the same time in the same place. The committee meets monthly starting in January, and then twice during August.
“Two of us, [Smock and Coffman] are focused on the R.A.S.H Ride,” said Gaumer. “As for the rest, we are on the BrewBQ event. So for the stuff, we do in the brew zone, depends on the bike rides, so we are the same committee working on a multi-faceted event.”
Gaumer says Jenny Hughes is in charge of all the graphics seen on social media and local marketing of the event.
Gaumer would like the community to know that the BrewBQ committee is always trying to focus on changing the event and making minor adjustments to make it better for those attending.
“Whether it is different food, events, attractions, or setups,” said Gaumer, “we are always trying to improve. The fact we are raising money for charity means it’s a good time to come out, enjoy yourself in the community, and help a local charity.”
Gaumer would also like the community to know that the committee is always looking for additional sponsors to help support the event. Whether it helps with publicity, financial help, or just volunteers helping to run the day.
Sponsors for the 2022 BrewBQ and R.A.S.H. Ride Too are as follows: United Beverage Inc, Transco Railway Products, The VGM Group, The Wapsie Valley Creamery, Veridian Credit Union, KWWL, Blue Buffalo, K92.3, 97.7 KCCR, Signs and More, the Independence New Car Dealer Association, Circle 8 Cyclery, MSB, BankIowa, Cy and Charley’s, Double Armory, Boubin Tire and Automotive, Greater Machine and Manufacturing, Kegler, Kegler and Arend PC Family Dentistry, Precision Plumbing Heating and Air, The Independence Bulletin Journal, and more.
To see the full list of sponsors, or find out how to become a sponsor, visit https://www.brewbq.org/our-sponsors/2022-sponsors/