INDEPENDENCE – Tickets are available online at www.brewbq.org for 2023 Independence BrewBQ events on Saturday, August 26.
Entrance to the BrewBQ at Riverwalk Park is free. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy live music starting midafternoon and into the evening. Please remember, no outside food or drink, coolers, or pets are allowed in the BrewBQ event areas. Food and beverages are available for purchase starting at Noon at Riverwalk Parks.
R.A.S.H. Ride Too!
Registration and check-in start at 8 a.m. and the ride departs at 9 a.m. Depending on your length of stops many riders return to Riverwalk Park around 3 p.m. for the Craft Brew Zone and music. The 30-mile route will be “clockwise” this year with stops scheduled for:
- Pat’s Tavern Independence
- Sparky’s Place Bar & Grill Winthrop
- Eddie’s Quasqueton
- Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback Quasqueton
- 319 Social House Independence
Proceeds from the ride benefit the Buchanan County Four Seasons Trails Association who advocates for getting all of the great walking and biking trails, promoting road safety, and sponsoring bike safety events.
Vendors
- Pits & Perks BBQ from Winthrop
- Legacy’s Bar & Grill from Jesup
- CR Midnight Smoker from Cedar Rapids
- Miller’s Top Fuel BBQ from Jesup
- Totally Rolled Ice Cream from West Des Moines
- Bears Fire Grill
BBQ Contest
The BBQ vendors will be competing in three categories.
- Best Ribs
- Best Brisket
- Best Pulled Pork
A panel of judges conducts a blind taste test. Winners will be later in the day at the event in front of the crowd.
Craft Brew Zone
The Craft Brew Zone area (featuring over 100 craft brews) requires the purchase of a pass. V.I.P. Craft Brew Zone Passes ($50 -limited number) gives you the opportunity to sample special V.I.P. beers and access to the zone at 3 p.m. The regular Craft Brew Zone pass ($35 in advance and $40 the day of the event) gets you into the zone starting at 4 p.m.
Schedule
Noon - Vendors open
2 to 6 p.m. Hatchet Throwing (10 throws for $5)
3 to 4 p.m. V.I.P. Craft Brew Zone open
3 to 5:30 p.m. The McBrides perform
4 to 7 p.m. Craft Brew Zone open
5:45 p.m. (approx.) BBQ Contest winners announced
6 to 9 p.m. The Schmidt Brothers Band performs
Charity Partner
Every year the BrewBQ selects an area organization as a charity partner. In 2022 The BrewBQ was able to donate $12,000 to the Otter Creek Animal Shelter.
Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Cedar Valley Hospice. They have served hundreds of patients and families every year from Buchanan County for over 30 years. From grassroots efforts, Cedar Valley Hospice has grown and developed into a professional health care agency with experts who are committed to providing comprehensive end-of-life care and support services. They continue to meet the unique needs of individuals with advanced-stage illnesses, their families and those who grieve with their staff of over 120 professionals and 350 volunteers.
For more information about Cedar Valley Hospice and their services visit cvhospice.org
Visit www.brewbq.org for more event information and tickets.