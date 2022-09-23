INDEPENDENCE – As the charity partner for the 2022 BrewBQ, Otter Creek Animal Shelter recently received a check for $12,000.
“Thank you so much!” said Ronda Reid of Otter Creek Animal Shelter. “We are so grateful to have been chosen the 2022 BrewBQ charitable partner and have the opportunity to work with the committee again this year. Also thanks go to our volunteers who help make this possible for us and a success. Money will be going towards our trap neuter release program that continues to grow to help to spay and neuter feral and community cats. The response has been overwhelming from people in a variety of communities in both counties and we hope to buy additional traps and equipment so we can expand that program with at least a portion of the money.”
“An event like this is not possible without the support of our community (sponsors, attendees, etc.),” said BrewBQ committee member Jenny Hughes. “We also had the amazing craft brewers in the Craft Brew Zone sharing their creations with us, and the outstanding showing of support that the animal shelter had through volunteers. They were wonderful partners and are very deserving of this donation!”
“It takes many parties to pull this off,” said BrewBQ committee member Pete Gaumer. “But this does show that even when Mother Nature tries to intervene and put a damper on our event, we are still able to provide a good time for our participants and raise good money for our charity partner. Thanks to all who plan the event, sponsor the event, and who attend the event.”
This was the best year ever for the BrewBQ in terms of raising money. It was the first year to have sponsors at the $1,000 level.
The 17th Annual Independence BrewBQ will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023.