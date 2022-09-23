Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BrewBQ Donation Otter Creek 2022

BrewBQ committee members with Otter Creek Animal Shelter volunteers. Present were (from left) Nick Delagardelle, Fred Smock, Craig Coffman, Sue, Doan, Jenny Hughes, Pete Gaumer, Sara Sheeley, Dawn Vogel, Debi Jacque, Connie Kaltenbach, Ronda Reid, and Nancy Hayes.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – As the charity partner for the 2022 BrewBQ, Otter Creek Animal Shelter recently received a check for $12,000.

“Thank you so much!” said Ronda Reid of Otter Creek Animal Shelter. “We are so grateful to have been chosen the 2022 BrewBQ charitable partner and have the opportunity to work with the committee again this year. Also thanks go to our volunteers who help make this possible for us and a success. Money will be going towards our trap neuter release program that continues to grow to help to spay and neuter feral and community cats. The response has been overwhelming from people in a variety of communities in both counties and we hope to buy additional traps and equipment so we can expand that program with at least a portion of the money.”

