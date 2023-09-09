INDEPENDENCE – BrewBQ 2023 is in the book and while numbers are being calculated, the i’s are being dotted, and t’s crossed it is important to look at some of the many vendors and entertainers who donated their time at this year’s BrewBQ event.
As with many years, one of the staples of the BrewBQ is the BBQ cook off challenge that vendors participate in for bragging rights and a plaque to commemorate their winning.
This year, competing in the BBQ cook off was Pits and Perks from Winthrop, who won last year’s three cooks off events in a sweep. Alongside the returning champions were Legacy’s Bar and Grill from Jesup, and Miller Top Fuel from Jesup.
Bart and Brianne Wilson of Pits and Perks returned this year, according to Bart, to push his limits, uphold their reputation, and because they enjoy the event.
According to Brianne, Bart got into the BBQ food truck business because his dream was first to open a restaurant.
“I said absolutely not, not with the way the economy has been,” said Brianne. “We can’t live there and raise our family there at the same time. This way we get to do that but work it around our family.”
Alongside that dream, Bart says he also needed something to do while he drank beer on a Saturday.
“Seriously that’s true,” said Bart. “Plus, I love pleasing people, so barbeque was just what I did.”
Bart says a big reason the food truck works out so well is because they don’t travel far and keep their family involved.
“We try to stay close to home,” said Bart. “With our boys in sports too, and because we are a family-owned business, we need them here to help us. This is just a hobby for us.”
Brianne says that she enjoys the BrewBQ event because it is unlike any of the other events the family travels to.
“The people that they draw in are different,” said Brianne. “You see that months in advance people are buying tickets and it is nice because this is a great local event.”
Positioned just to the right of Pits and Perks along the vendors side of the park was Legacy’s Bar and Grill, owned and operated by Matt and Jenna Seastrand who closed down their bar for the entire Saturday so they could set up shop for BrewBQ.
According to Matt Seastrand, the designated BBQ pit boss for the day, this was only the second year that Legacy’s had been in attendance for Indee’s BrewBQ.
“Everything has been great,” said Seastrand. “We love the event, and it helps to get out to these events. It is good to see people especially when you are out helping the community.”
Seastrand says the best thing about BrewBQ is the growth.
“It is growing every year,” said Seastrand. “Plus, there is a good band this year and I am amazed at what I’m hearing so far. You just get more and more people coming every time.”
According to Seastrand, Legacy’s was there not solely focused on the prize but hoping to dethrone the returning, sweeping champions Pits and Perks.
“We are trying hard,” said Seastrand. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, you just gotta hope for the best and do what you can, however that goes. We are out here doing this for fun, prizes are just bragging rights which are great, but we are out here doing it because we want to be out here doing it.”
The vendors were judged in three categories this year with a prize going to the winner of each category. First best ribs, second best brisket and the third category being best pork.
Pete Gaumer, a member of the board that organizes the BrewBQ event, presented the prizes and began first with best pork, which was awarded to Miller Top Fuel from Jesup. Next Gaumer presented the award for best brisket which was awarded to Pits and Perks from Winthrop. The third presented was best ribs which was also presented to Pits and Perks.
Across the park from the vendors to the west was the main focus of the event, the homebrewers, the Craft Beer Zone. To get into the Craft Beer Zone some people bought passes months in advance. Some passes were marked VIP and allowed people to come in an hour earlier.
Inside the Craft Beer Zone were tents lining the sides of the zone all donating time and craft beer in the name of community and a good time.
One of the stands set up in the Craft Brew Zone was featuring two men, Travis Meyer, and Chris Lorang from the MADCO Homebrewers Club out of Manchester.
According to Lorang, the two have been in the MADCO Club for eight to nine years and got their start homebrewing in different ways,
Meyer says that his interest in homebrewing came from a YouTube video. Lorang says that his passion began when he went to a festival and began speaking to a few homebrewers and decided it would be a great pastime to get involved with.
According to Meyer, when you start homebrewing everyone usually starts in the same way.
“When you start home brewing you work out of an extract kit on your stove,” said Meyer. “The specialty grains you use give you the different flavors and the extract is what is giving you sugars and fermentation. That is where everyone starts and now, I have five beers on tap in my garage.”
Meyer says the most fun part about homebrewing is that nothing will ever be the same twice.
“You’ll always be surprised with what you end up with,” said Meyer “You will be surprised to learn that you will never buy a beer as good as you can make one yourself. Store beer will never be made as good as your own.”
Another plus to homebrewing according to Lorang is that depending on your setup homebrewing can be cost effective.
“It is cheaper to drink your homebrew,” said Lorang. “But just like any hobby you spend as much as you want and if you want new things, you will learn that over time. You don’t have to spend a ton of money to make five gallons of really good beer for twenty bucks and that would be about two cases of beer.”
According to Lorang, while there is no money to be made for a homebrewer at BrewBQ that is not what the event is about.
“We do get a free cup and free admission into the brew zone, but this is a donation,” said Lorang. “Really as homebrewers we are here for the experience, and it is really a fellowship when you think about it. You get together and share what you are doing and find out what others do differently. It is a nice community, and you meet people from other areas and towns and build a community.”
Another homebrewer set up in the Craft Beer Zone for their first time was Chris Naber from Decorah who was there presenting Convergence Cider.
According to Naber, he and his wife Natalie make hard cider from locally sourced apples and other fruits grown in Northeast Iowa.
Naber says he and his wife began home brewing hard cider two years ago.
“My wife worked for a big company,” said Naber. “It got big and turned corporate and was all about the money. So, because she has experience making kombucha and hard cider, when we moved to Decorah, she decided to do that on her own.”
Naber says making hard cider is actually simpler than most people think.
“Apple juice before refrigeration was only hard cider,” said Naber. “It wants to ferment and turn to alcohol so actually apple juice is the newer thing with pasteurization and everything. Apple juice wants to turn to alcohol and so the trick is to keep that controlled so it doesn’t turn into vinegar.”
According to Naber, what is different about using only real fruit in their drinks and home brewing hard cider is that it tastes the opposite of store bought.
“We don’t have sugar or artificial flavoring in the drinks and people really appreciate that,” said Naber. “A lot of people think real hard cider is the angry orchard stuff where it is really sweet and ours is the opposite of that. It is the whole fruit, so it is a little drier like a wine. There is a different flavor profile that the people here really appreciate.”
With it being his first year at the BrewBQ event Naber says it made a great impression on him.
“The event is really nice. It is great to see people who are really appreciating homebrewing,” said Naber. “My wife is usually the one that comes but she is in Des Moines this weekend, so we both are definitely planning on coming again next year.”
Naber does want the community to know that he and his wife are always looking for locally produced fruit.
“If there is anyone who has fruit trees, apples, peaches, pears, anything like that,” said Naber. “My wife would love to turn that into cider. We are always looking for local fruit. To get in contact with us they just have to contact Convergence Cider up in Decorah. We have a mobile press, so they don’t have to press their own juice. We will just take it and we will even press their fruit for them too if they want to use it for farmers markets or something.”
Two homebrewers were selected as Craft Brew Zone winner and presented with a trophy in the form of a thermos for winning either the People’s Choice Award or the Brewers Choice Award.
The winner of the Brewers Choice Award was MADCO and their Carmel Apple Cider. The winner of the People’s Choice Award was Convergence Cider and their Flyway Gold, Semi-Dry Elderflower and Honey Cider.