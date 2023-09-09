MANCHESTER – During the month of September, Regional Medical Center (RMC) and the Senior Life Solutions program join others across the country to help bring awareness to suicide and encourage education in hopes of prevention. Suicide Prevention and Awareness is a chance to take time to stop and assess yourself and those around you to ensure those who need help have access to it. Learn about the #BeThe1To’s five evidence-supported action steps to take if someone you know is in a crisis.
ASK
Asking “Are you thinking about suicide?” communicates that you’re open to speaking about suicide in a non-judgmental and supportive way.
BE THERE
Being there for someone could mean physically being present, talking on the phone or through video chat or any other means of showing support.
KEEP THEM SAFE
If you have determined your loved one is thinking about suicide, it is then important to establish immediate safety.
HELP THEM CONNECT
Connect them with the new 988 Lifeline and the Crisis Text Line’s number 741741. Help them explore their options.
FOLLOW UP
After you have connected them to the immediate support they need, it’s important to follow up to see how they are doing.
If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call 911 immediately. If you are in a crisis or experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.
RMC’s Senior Life Solutions program is designed to meet the unique needs of individuals typically 65 and older, experiencing depression or anxiety related to life changes often associated with aging. If you want more information, education or to discuss support, please call 563-927-7560 or visit regmedctr.org/seniorlifesolutions.