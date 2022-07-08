The news owners of Kings Hall, the 20,000-square-foot building that dominates First Street in downtown Independence, have touched every inch of the 6,300 square feet of the main floor since buying it in October 2020.
“You name it, and we touched it,” said co-owner Shelly Whited.
She, along with her husband Nate, husband-and-wife business partners Andy and Tonya Higgins, and numerous family members and friends, have put a lot of sweat equity into renovating the building.
The historic structure, at 330 1{sup}st{/sup} St. E in Independence, had long been on the market.
“Kings Hall is this massive building that kind of towers over Main Street,” Nate said. “It had very much been underutilized for as long as anybody could remember.
“A big for-sale sign had been up for at least seven or eight years,” he continued. “Everybody in town wanted to buy it, and everybody wanted to do something with it, and nobody did.”
A friend of theirs, Andy Higgins, owner of Circle 8 Cyclery in Independence, was one of those who had his eye on the building.
“I’d been in talks with Freddy Miller (the previous owner) for two or three years,” Andy said.
He liked the building and wanted to move his bike shop there. Unfortunately, the price was beyond his budget.
Then the Miller family decided it was really time to sell, and Andy made another offer.
“Honestly, I still couldn’t afford it,” he said, “but I had some other options, some other people who might jump in on it with me.”
Andy learned that the Whiteds also wanted to open a business in the building, and they considered joining forces.
“We loved the building,” Nate said. “It had so much potential. But to talk about something is one thing. Putting your money where your mouth is, is another. We had to do more research before jumping in and buying the building with him.”
Nate and Shelly did their due diligence, including researching the type of business they wanted to open.
“And we ended up buying it,” Nate said. “It’s an awesome building.”
The two couples—Andy and Tonya, Nate and Shelly—formed a business partnership, STAN Development, LLC. They closed on the Kings Hall sale Oct. 29, 2020.
“That night we started tearing down walls,” Shelly said.
After an intense period of renovation that eventually included new walls, replacing part of the flooring, all new wiring, exposing brick, painting, varnishing, updating the bathroom and installing new furnaces for the main floor, Andy opened Circle 8 Cyclery in the front part of the building in early March 2021.
“Originally, I thought for sure it was going to be open by January first,” he said, laughing. “After digging into it, we saw there was really a lot more to do than we thought. And I’m still working on it.”
The Brick Kitchen opened in the back of the building in May 2021.
Kings Hall, built in 1876, according to the date high on its street-front wall, holds a special place in Independence.
“The building itself is one of the more iconic ones in town,” Nate said. “The entire downtown is kind of bookended on one end by the mill and on the other end by Kings Hall.”
“It was built as an opera house with 25-foot-ceilings,” Shelly said. “The majority of our store was the stage of the opera house. It had a round ceiling above the stage and a beautiful fresco that someone from Chicago came and painted.”
According to Andy, over the years the building also housed many other businesses, including a chicken hatchery, a grocery warehouse, a roller skating rink, a refrigeration business and an antiques store.
“In the 1950s, they put a second floor in,” Nate said. “If you stand in our store and look up, there’s brickwork above you, because the second floor is all brick and concrete.”
Shelly noted that in their renovations, they removed the plaster from the walls and painted the beams.
All that exposed brick—in the walls, in the ceiling—is what led them to name their store The Brick Kitchen.
The many improvements to the old structure wouldn’t be cheap. Because of this, Shelly researched grants, also meeting with Buchanan County Economic Development Director Lisa Kramer and Chamber Director Nikki Barth to learn more about grant possibilities.
The effort paid off.
Last June STAN Development was awarded a $100,000 Catalyst Grant from Iowa State Economic Development, which was matched with $100,000 of in-kind grant funds from the city.
That eased some of the investment burden and allowed the owners to tuckpoint the exterior brickwork, purchase all new windows (delivered and waiting to be installed), add new gutters, repair the roof, add central air to the main floor, and complete improvements in part of the basement.
With the two businesses on the main level, the multi-story building still had room to spare.
Now part of the basement is being used by Allerton Brewing Company, but the whole second floor is still open. Any additional uses will require careful consideration.
“We all feel that ownership of that building comes with a certain amount of responsibility,” Nate said. “We’re so fortunate to be part of its history.”