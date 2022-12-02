Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The law firm of Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Kalkhoff, Cook & Swanson in Waterloo recently announced financial advisor Dana Vietor was ordered to pay a group of 13 Independence area residents $5,769,227.00 for violations of the Iowa Securities Act, fraud, misrepresentation and other related claims.

Compensatory damages to individual claimants range from $52,509 to $1,927,290. Other monetary awards include attorney fees, administrative fees, and other penalties.

