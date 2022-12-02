INDEPENDENCE – The law firm of Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Kalkhoff, Cook & Swanson in Waterloo recently announced financial advisor Dana Vietor was ordered to pay a group of 13 Independence area residents $5,769,227.00 for violations of the Iowa Securities Act, fraud, misrepresentation and other related claims.
Compensatory damages to individual claimants range from $52,509 to $1,927,290. Other monetary awards include attorney fees, administrative fees, and other penalties.
The decision was issued following a week-long arbitration hearing under FINRA Dispute Resolution Services. FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) is a self-regulatory organization that regulates member brokerage firms and advisors. Disputes between investors, advisors and/or brokerage firms may be decided through binding arbitration.
Matt Craft, of the Dutton Law Firm in Waterloo and Gail Boliver of the Boliver Law Firm in Marshalltown served as co-counsel for the Claimants.
According to the announcement, the claims arise from Vietor advising his financial planning clients to invest in a Texas Cancer Center by way of private stock offerings and unsecured promissory notes. The Texas Cancer Center was owned, in part, by Vietor and his family and lost millions of dollars, closing its doors in 2020.
“We are happy with the award from the arbitration panel,” said Craft. “This was a very complex matter where Mr. Vietor’s finances were intertwined with several different businesses that local investors poured money into over a several year period. Mr. Vietor was not honest with the investors about the risk of the investment, or the true financial condition of the businesses and the arbitration panel’s award speaks volumes as to the level of deceit that occurred. We are appreciative that Mr. Vietor is being held responsible after many years of waiting by the Claimants in the case.”
Craft stated that the arbitration award has been filed in Buchanan County District Court to seek confirmation.
“We don’t have perfect records to know how many overall people were tied to the Texas plan, but our estimate would be 80-100,” said Craft. “There were some that owned stock in one or more of the companies and would have gotten their pro-rata share of the profits and some that loaned money to the company by way of a promissory note and were scheduled to get 6 or 8% annually for interest on that promissory note.”
“The arbitration award is final, pending confirmation,” said Craft. “There are no appeal rights, no rehearing of testimony in civil court and the only grounds Vietor has to have the award modified or set aside is if he can prove corruption or fraud by the arbitrators or that there was “substantial evidence” that does not support the award. As you can imagine, those are some very high bars to clear and we fully expect the district court to confirm the award. Once the award is confirmed we have the same power as if it were a civil court judgment and can begin garnishing and liquidating his assets to pay for the judgment if he doesn’t voluntarily pay.”
In an interview with Eric Rasmussen of Financial Advisor magazine, Craft stated Vietor is not only a financial advisor based in Independence, but he also owned a cancer center in Dallas through an entity called SRS Holdings. As a co-owner, Vietor used a private placement offering to raise money and solicited investments from some of his Iowa financial planning clients, which the clients now claim were unsuitable and extremely risky and that the business was something they weren’t qualified to invest in, Craft said.
“The business started losing millions,” said Craft. “So instead of offering stock or additional stock in the business, [Vietor] began offering clients unsecured promissory notes against the business. They didn’t even get any equity. Not that it would have mattered. He presented it to them as a conservative investment with a guaranteed rate of return of 6%, in some cases 8%. He presented it to them like a bond with no risk but instead it was an unsecured promissory note to a business that was losing millions of dollars.”
Eventually, Craft said, Vietor transferred the assets of the business, including the real estate, at no value to an entity that he and his daughter controlled and the real estate was leased back to the entity his clients invested in.
“At the end of the day, these people in Independence, Iowa, were looking for a conservative investment opportunity but here they are instead investing in a cancer center in Dallas that has no hard assets,” he said.
The claimants also said that the broker-dealer, CFD, took no supervisory action to protect them.
Rasmussen reports Andrew Shedlock, an attorney with Kutak Rock in Minneapolis who represented Dana and Ashley Vietor in the FINRA arbitration, said the following on behalf of his client: “Mr. Vietor respectfully disagrees with the award and says he did not engage in any wrongdoing as to the claimants and he is reviewing his options to vacate the award.”
Shedlock also stressed that Ashley Vietor had been cleared of any wrongdoing by FINRA regarding this arbitration. The claims against CFD were also dismissed.
A full copy of the award can be found at FINRA’s website — finra.org/arbitration-mediation/arbitration-awards, Case 21-01564, or https://www.finra.org/sites/default/files/aao_documents/21-01564.pdf